Open letter to RDOS Emergency Operations Centre

To Paul Edmonds

ECO Coordinator

Regional District

We spoke last week regarding some possible resolutions to try and help the Willowbrook situation. You agreed you would keep us informed of what was going on.

Since our phone call St. Andrews has increased their pumping at Prather lake which in turn necessitated additional draw down at Pringle dam and nothing done to alleviate this additional water in Willowbrook.

Currently my septic field has backed up and if mine has I’m sure other resident’s septic also have. Once again we are leaching raw sewer into the creek due to excessively high water table coupled with the fact that it appears all concerned in the decision making are using Willowbrook as a dam.

I called EOC yesterday regarding accessing funding to relocate but was informed that there is none available. We can’t live in our house as we have no access to basic facilities and I believe it is a serious health concern.

We need help in our situation. Many residents have come to the table with many good ideas and nothing is ever acted upon.

I understand there are many critical areas but Willowbrook is in a dire situation. The creek is rising and the culvert at the riding arena is now constricted by a large piece of lumber, even though Mr Wiseman assures us that they are monitoring the culverts. I would expect the water to crest and flow over the road sometime today and the culvert at Carr Cres is showing increased signs of being eroded and or undermined. I noticed this morning that it now has sand bags attempting to protect it.

Some of the residents now have no emergency services access. Should they require fire or ambulance services they would not be able to get them. The situation is completely out of control and getting worse by the minute.

What can we do? What can you do for us?

Michelle Weisheit

Willowbrook Water Committee Chair