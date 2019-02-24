Open letter – to Oliver Town Council

Publisher: A well researched and thought-out letter. Celia is the wife of Michael Newman, former councillor and publisher of the Oliver Chronicle.
I have read the letter carefully and will likely write a response by the end of the day.
ODN apologizes for the look of the letter – it could not be taken as a document from council agenda material so it was seized as a series of photographs. Not one word has been changed.
Council may “rise and report” Monday on in-camera discussions as there was a chance that councillors might change or modify a decision made last year prior to the civic election which was designed to limit traditional participation in Town business by representatives of the rural area.
Comments
Maureen Doerr says
Thank you Celia…my time at the table was met many times by the bullying attitude of our Water Councillor Rick Machial….his comments and viewpoints on items not related to water became more and more of an issue. You are right he has little right at the table after water matters are done…you actually have more right as you live in town….He was not elected to sit to weigh in on town issues….I stand behind our council’s decision.
Publisher: If this was a Rick’s comment about you – you would be asking for a retraction. Fortunately, Rick is stronger than that. He speaks his mind and like me does NOT nod his head at every opportunity to please others. I stand behind the many people including two Mayors, other councillors and many citizens who found many decisions of the last council made with little thought of respect.
Bill Eggert says
Some clarifications. “lentiginous”?? covered in freckles?
Also. I believe the water councilors do not have a vote?
Who will decide what issues don’t involve water? One could stretch this definition. Really any sort of development decisions must include water as an issue.
Why did liability all of a sudden become an issue. Really?
I could go on.