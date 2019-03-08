Open Door Group – office closure

The labour office at 291 Fairview Rd is about to close
It has been operated for a number of years by the Open Door Group to assist in finding jobs.
Efforts to find out if a new contractor will take over have not been successful.
Official date of closure is April 1st
Comments
Publisher says
Good to hear – Wish the Ministry responsible had released all this information.
Not sure why Open Door Group had to issue a release.
I assume this is the same for the Osoyoos Office?
Kendi Clearwater says
Unfortunately there is some misunderstanding. The WorkBC office at 201-291 Fairview Rd is open and will remain open.
There is a contractor in place to take over as of April 1, 2019.