Open Burning

,

A message from Fire Chief

Bob Graham

Open burning will be allowed in rural areas of Oliver starting today October 15th

This is subject to venting

For the daily venting index phone 250 490 4125 before burning

Inside the Town of Oliver

Open Burning is by permit only for properties more than 2 acres

There is no burning permitted for properties less than 2 acres

Call Fire Chief Bob Graham for a permit 250 498 9992

