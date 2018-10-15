Open Burning October 15, 2018, 1:07 pmA message from Fire Chief Bob Graham Open burning will be allowed in rural areas of Oliver starting today October 15th This is subject to venting For the daily venting index phone 250 490 4125 before burning Inside the Town of Oliver Open Burning is by permit only for properties more than 2 acres There is no burning permitted for properties less than 2 acres Call Fire Chief Bob Graham for a permit 250 498 9992
