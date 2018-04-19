Open Air Burning Ban in Effect for RDOS

Effective Sunday, April 15, 2018, the Open Air Burning Ban is in effect, which includes backyard and multiple pile burning for those lands which are contained within the RDOS Fire Protection Areas in accordance with RDOS By-Law No. 2364, 2005.

Municipalities within the RDOS have similar seasonal bans going into effect on the same date or they have year round bans within their jurisdiction. The Open Burning Ban (fires larger than 0.5m in height and width) will extend until October 15, 2018 unless otherwise revised by the RDOS depending on precipitation and dryness conditions contributing to the risk of forest fires.

The RDOS Bylaw applies to fire protection areas – Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Tulameen, and Willowbrook. If your property is outside one of these fire protection service areas an open burning ban is still in effect, but you can contact either your Municipality or the Ministry of Forests at 1-888-797-1717 for further information.

The RDOS would like to remind residents that our region can be subject to a high risk of forest fires, particularly during low levels of precipitation and dry conditions. You can prepare your own property to reduce the hazards of wildfire by following the simple preventative steps in the BC Homeowners Fire Smart Manual.

Agriculturists and vineyards removing whole trees or vines can contact the RDOS for assistance with onsite chipping. The RDOS will subsidize the work for agricultural materials. Orchardists and grape growers can contact RDOS Solid Waste at 250-490-4129 for information.

Questions regarding local fire bans can be directed to info@rdos.bc.ca or the