Ontario golfer takes top title in Osoyoos

Photo and story submitted

Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ontario captured the bulk of the silverware Tuesday afternoon as the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship wrapped up at the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Members at OGC were delighted to host the national event, as evidenced by the unprecedented volunteer participation. But they’re happy to have their Park Meadows course back after lending it to Golf Canada for four days.

Five golfers from the Oliver/Osoyoos area entered the event. One of them, Christine Jurgenson, a former club champion at Osoyoos, made the Monday cut on the number and turned in a respectable 84 in today’s final round.

Claudia Wood, another former OGC club champion, missed the cut by just three shots. Mary Lou Harkness from Fairview Mountain, Judy Hill of Nk’Mip Canyon and Wendy Kamrudin of OGC finished further back.

Kyrinis finished two under par for the three days over the 5,800-yard par-73 Park Meadows course. She captured the mid-amateur (over 25), mid-master (over 40) and senior (over 50) trophies. Jackie Little, formerly of Vernon and now living in Proctor, BC, took home the super-senior (over 60) title with an 11-over-par 230 for the three days.

The event started with a practice round on Saturday and attracted top women amateur golfers from across Canada and the US. Defending champion Sue Wooster of Australia was unsuccessful in her title defence, finishing at two over par.