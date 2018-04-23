One year until Penticton Regional Hospital Tower opens

The doors to the David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) will open one year from this Sunday, improving access to health services in Penticton and the South Okanagan. The tower is on track for its official opening on April 29, 2019.

Construction of the David E. Kampe Tower is Phase 1 of a $312.46 million project that will enhance care for patients at the hospital with a new ambulatory care centre, five new operating rooms, 84 new single patient rooms, a rooftop helipad and space for the UBC Faculty of Medicine program to expand.