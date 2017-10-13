One woman show

Jake’s Gift , a beautifully written, critically acclaimed play is coming to the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Saturday October 21st at 7:30 p.m.

Canadian actress and playwright Julia Mackay delights audiences with Jake’s Gift, a surprisingly funny drama that tells the story of a Canadian WW2 veteran’s reluctant return to Normandy, France, for the 60th Anniversary of D-Day. While roaming the shores of Juno Beach, Jake encounters Isabelle, a precocious ten-year-old from the local village whose inquisitive nature and charm challenge the old soldier to confront some long-ignored ghosts – most notably, the wartime death of his eldest brother, Chester, a once promising young musician.

Julia Mackay plays both roles: veteran Jake and precocious Isabelle. Mackay has won many awards for Jake’s Gift: outstanding performer, outstanding production, and best new play among them.

At its heart, Jake’s Gift is about the legacy of remembrance and makes personal the story behind one soldier’s grave. Since 2007, Juno Productions has toured this multi award-winning play to over 230 communities across Canada including international stops in Washington State, Tiverton & Birmingham, England, and to Normandy, France, for the 70th and 73rd Anniversary of D-Day.

Julia Mackay shares Jake’s Gift with us on Saturday October 21st at 7:30 at Frank Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala St, (corner of Fairview Rd) Oliver.