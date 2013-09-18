One man’s view

Small town webpapers bumping small town newspapers
Two Okanagan towns have good little weeklies, The Oliver Chronicle (1937) and The Osoyoos Times(1947).
Now they also have two good little daily web competitors, oliverdailynews.com and osoyoosdailynews.com. The upstarts take classifieds and obits for free and have some paid advertising to boot. The business model of the dotcoms is low capital and a little more responsive. Both weekly papers have a web presence nowadays with daily updates (as does every little paper in Canada apparently). You have to ask how long heritage papers will endure before it’s just competitive websites duking it out.
I like both weeklies and over the years have sent a couple club stories to them, placed a few ads, followed the politics and accidents and news of marriages, looked for shopping deals in their pages. Now, for breaking news, I check the internet first (Forest fire on edge of Osoyoos, Fatal accident south of Oliver). The upstart competitors let local people put in their own stories and photographs with a little adult supervision. It’s fun to be part of the story. The content is less disciplined in the webpapers but that’s how most news is dished up in real life as you talk to people across a counter or beside you on a bus. With no paid reporters, you don’t get the local baseball scores unless someone feels like writing it up.
Though no national or regional stories make the cut, local politics does. Ultimately, all politics is local. If I was running for political office, I’d have these little daily websites on my radar and would try to influence their content.
Posted by Ken Moore on his own blog metanoodle.blogspot.ca
Comments
Bruce Klippenstein says
Town Criers were the world’s first news media, and have played a critical role for thousands of years, although much less so since the advent of the printing press. Today the role is more ceremonial, and useful to present key messages to specific audiences. Town Criers use visual and auditory tools to grab people’s attention, and direct it to the message that follows. You have an Okanagan town crier (check his website of same name for info and sample CRYs.
joan nunweiler says
Well here’s my take on the local paper. We stopped buying it about 10 yrs. ago because we found more oliver local news in Penticton Herald,so purchased it instead. I like Oliver daily news, very interesting, really community based with input from locals, it’s sometimes funny and will follow up on a story or comment,innovative. Job well done by Jack Bennest.
Buryl Slack says
News to me, but googled, now I note the’Flip to ‘ logo and that is great.
Will peruse later in the day, but not clear re connection between.
Names Andrea Flexhaug and Brian Highley are familiar from the Okanagan Sun.
Thanks for informative article.
Buryl Jonas.
Carolyn Tipler says
I find this comment a bit “barbed” so hats off to the publisher for posting it. Whats wrong with competition? Don’t most newspapers rely on advertising nowadays? The convenience of checking local news on a website is a plus for many people together with all the fabulous photos submitted by local talent which is not seen in either printed paper. Didn’t know there was a daily for both communities – looks like the same publisher? The distribution of news has come a long way since the days of the Town Crier and no doubt will continue to change. In case anyone is doing a poll: We do buy both the Vancouver Sun and Globe and Mail at the weekend.