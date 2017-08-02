One man drowns at Rotary Beach

The body of a drowning victim was pulled from Tuc-El-Nuit Lake in Oliver on Tuesday.

Police were called to the lake at 4:50 p.m. for a report of a deceased male in the water. Investigators have confirmed that the 37-year-old man was seen swimming in the water early Tuesday but was not noted missing until later in the day.

The man is believed to be a Mexican citizen, and his death is not deemed suspicious, according to Sgt. Blaine Gervais – Oliver Detachment – RCMP

Officers continue to assist the BC Coroner Service in the investigation.

***

Incident believed to occur in a deep section of lake at north end – where signage lacks detail on what is permissible, what is not. Warnings etc.