Chief Clarence Louie, 56, elected again with 214 votes – each term 2 years

This is his 12th term as Chief – first elected in 1984

Councillors elected Thursday

Sammy Jo Louie tops the poll with 171

Theresa Gabriel with 146

Ronny McGuiness with 141

Tony Baptiste with 137

Leona Baptiste with 131

Tony had served previously but knocked off two years ago

Yvonne Weinert served the last two years but not re-elected