On June 15th at 06:50 PM Oliver RCMP attended a call for a motorcycle collision North of Oliver at Gallagher Lake.

The motorcycle was traveling North when the operator lost control while entering a curve, went off road and through a barb wire fence before stopping. South Okanagan Traffic Services and the Coroner assisted Oliver RCMP with the investigation.

The operator had been transported to Penticton Hospital with serious injuries. The male operator died early Sunday morning, June 16th, 2019 while at the hospital.

It should be noted that both the BCAS and the Oliver Fire Department on the scene prior to any investigation.