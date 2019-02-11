One dead in “suspicious” fire in Penticton Sunday

Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire

On February 10 th, 2019, at 3 a.m., Police and Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire, located at 221 Huth Avenue, in Penticton

Officers and fire crews arrived to discover a fully engulfed house fire at this location.

Once the flames were extinguished, fire crews located one individual deceased inside.

Investigators with the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Section, and the Penticton Fire Department, are all on scene.

Additionally, the BC Coroners Service attended, and are assisting with the investigation. The identity of the deceased person has yet to be confirmed.

“This incident is considered suspicious, and our investigation is in its early stages.