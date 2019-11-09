One change – but leadership at RDOS stays the same

At the RDOS Inaugural Board meeting on Thursday, November 7, 2019, the Board held elections for chair and vice chair.

Director Karla Kozakevich, Electoral Area “E,” has been acclaimed as chair and director Doug Holmes, District of Summerland, has been elected as vice-chair. Manfred Bauer of Keremeos was defeated in a run off election for that position.

The Regional Board consists of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas and appointed representatives from six member municipalities within the RDOS.

Director Petra Veintimilla, Town of Oliver, has been acclaimed as chair to the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, and director Toni Boot, District of Summerland was acclaimed as vice-chair.