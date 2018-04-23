One answer

What is needed here is an open concrete or metal culvert from Sportsman’s Bowl to the SB Rd through the adjacent lands. This creek bed is not natural but a man made diversion – completed more than 70 years ago prior to the provision of irrigation water.

An open culvert would allow farmers, residents, vineyard operators etc. to clear debris and not have to deal with an underground culvert which is difficult to keep open at the time of freshet or high run-off years.

MOTI should install more concrete culverts on SB Road to handle the volume expected in next 50 years.

MOTI will or should install new under highway culverts when water levels drop at SB Rd. – Culverts and streams should be re-enforced until the Park Rill/west arm of old river are filled – rather than the flooding of arable land adjacent.

Have we mentioned the role that beavers are playing in this scenario ?