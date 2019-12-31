Once a year I…..

……..like to thank people that generally do not blow their “siren” or brag about accomplishments. Who?

BCAS (EMS), paramedics and those that drive the carts – thank you

to Nurses and Doctors and many others at the Oliver and Penticton Hospitals

to caregivers at Sunnybank, McKinney Place and the wonderful homes for seniors in Osoyoos

to the local RCMP detachments in Osoyoos and Oliver

to the fire departments on call 24/7 to help you – both Oliver and Osoyoos – (Willowbrook and Anarchist)

Local roads and highway crews – towns and provincial contractors

to Search and Rescue, and other volunteers in the mountain keeping skiers safe* (see comment section)

Have a great New Year – thanks for caring for us.