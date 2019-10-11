On the Sunnyside

Thanksgiving or Complaining?

Do we have something to complain about? It has been claimed that many (not all) of our ancestors did without the following:

without sugar in many places before the 13th century;

without coal fires until the 14th century;

without buttered bread until the 15th century;

without potatoes until the 16th century;

without coffee, tea or soap until the 17th century;

without pudding until the 18th century;

without gas, matches or electricity until the 19th century; and

without canned goods until the 20th century.

Add to that all the conveniences, inventions, gadgets, electronics, vehicles and much more that we have today and are we still not content? We haven’t yet even mentioned the love of God and the wonderful creation He has made for us!

Now, what was that we were complaining about?

It is Thanksgiving weekend!

Henry Wiebe