On the Sunnyside…oops

On the Cloudyside,

Words

The air was filled with threats and curses. The neighbor was so angry with what the person next door had done that he lost his temper totally. It almost descended into violence. A few days later when things had quietened down somewhat he was confronted by a small group of people for the way he had acted. He denied it all. “I didn’t say that!” “I didn’t swear at him.” “I was simply explaining to him that what he had done wasn’t right.”

The neighbor’s son, whose bedroom window faced the scene of the conflict, had made a recording of the interaction. He produced it and began to play it. At this the one who had denied it was faced with the evidence. He hurriedly left the group, ostensibly to fulfill an ‘errand’.

This not-so-imaginary event reminded me of the statement in Matthew 12:36 “…men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken.” I need to keep my words soft and respectful; I never know when I might have to ‘eat’ them. Although I, and perhaps all of you, have not been guilty of an act like that, I know that if all my unkind words, deeds and thoughts were posted on the walls of my house they would cover the inside and outside. Gratefully, Jesus has offered to pay the penalty for everything we ever did, said or even thought. It cost Him His life blood. Wow! That is grace!

How could we refuse an offer like that?

Henry Wiebe