On the Sunnyside

Two Glasses of Milk

I came across an old newspaper clipping in my files. It contained a story related by Bruce Prestidge, TFC Executive Director, but a google search did not produce a satisfactory candidate for which organization that was. Having no reason to doubt the story, and since it illustrates the type of kindness needed today, I’ll share it with you.

“One hat summer day a certain man’s automobile broke down in an isolated area of a rural countryside. After walking for several miles the man came to a run-down farm house and saw a little girl playing outside. He approached the edge of the yard, caught the little girl’s attention and called to her, “Could you please give me a drink of water, I’m very thirsty?” “We don’t have any water in the house right now”, the little girl responded, “but I can get you a glass of milk if that would be alright.” The man nodded his head and the little girl brought him the glass of milk and then asked if he would like another. The man said he needed one more glass. After finishing the second glass of milk the man walked into town and got the assistance he needed to get his car repaired.

A few years later the little girl became desperately ill and was taken to a large city hospital for tests. The diagnosis was that she needed immediate surgery in order to live. Not having much money, her parents agonized over the cost of such an operation. They had no choice but to have it done. (Apparently there was no universal health care at that time or place.)

The surgery went well and soon the little girl was at home again. Shortly after she returned home the bill from the hospital came. Her parents opened the letter with dread, knowing that it would take them years to pay.

Inside the envelope was a brief note that read, “Paid in full with two glasses of milk.” The note was signed by the surgeon whose car had broken down that hot summer day.

S ow seeds of kindness to reap a harvest of love.

Henry Wiebe