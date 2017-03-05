On the Sunnyside





Lamb’s Cry

A group of tourists were visiting a sheep farm in Australia at shearing time. Hundreds of sheep were in an enclosure awaiting their turn to be shorn. The tour guide decided to demonstrate the remarkable ability of a mother sheep to detect the cry of its own lamb. The guide placed a little lamb on the opposite corner of the enclosure from where the mother was. For a while the lamb stood still. Then it realized that it was separated from its mother. It began to let out a weak but distressed ‘baa’. Amidst the shouting of the shearers, the bleating of hundreds of other sheep and the noise of the shears the mother immediately picked up the lamb’s cry and pushed her way through the herd to find the lamb.

Ever wonder how God can possibly notice our cry for help? We are told that He is ready to listen, willing to help and able to deliver any of His ‘children’ even when lost among the more than 6 billion people on earth.

Help is a cry away,

Henry Wiebe