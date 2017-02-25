On the sunnyside

Does prayer even work?

“I’ve tried it and it doesn’t work!” is the conclusion of a lot of people. “There’s nobody up there listening or even caring about me. Prayer is a futile pursuit.” These are responses I’ve been given by people who asked God to do something and He didn’t. When they were told about personal experiences of powerful answers to prayer that I and others have had, they reply that it is just a coincidence. As an example, would you say that the following is a unique coincidence or a powerful answer to prayer?

In the fall of 1853, 21 year old Hudson Taylor traveled by sail ship on his first trip to China as a missionary. The ship’s route took them very close to a cannibal island. Suddenly the wind died down. This was very dangerous because the ship started drifting toward the island’s beach. Cannibals began to gather on the beach, anticipating this meal delivery service. The captain in great distress asked Hudson Taylor to pray for the help of God. “I will”, said Taylor, “provided you set the sails to catch the breeze.” Youthful Hudson had a strong faith and a clear picture of what God expected of prayer. The captain declined to make himself a laughing stock by unfurling the canvas in a dead calm. Taylor replied, “I will not undertake to pray for the vessel unless you prepare the sails.”

Reluctantly the captain yielded to the missionary’s wishes. Later, while engaged in prayer, there came a knock on Hudson Taylor’s door. “Who is there?” he called. “Are you still praying for wind, Taylor?” “Yes!” “Well, you’d better stop for we have more wind now than we can manage!” At that point they were less than 100 yards from the shore.

Prayer is not an automatic vending machine. It is not a magic medium to get whatever we want. The Bible promises answers for even the weak in faith and the undeserving, but there are also very specific conditions that come into play.

God is more interested in our character than our comfort. That can require the discipline of tough love, even unanswered prayer. See Paul’s letter to the Hebrews, chapter 12, verses 5-6.

God is also more concerned about removing moral iniquity than building material equity. Getting more and more material things is hardly His priority. See the 66th psalm, verse 18.

He will also examine our motive. Are we asking for something that will simply cater to our pride or pleasure? See the letter to James, chapter 4, verse 3. The goodness of God showers us with benefits even if we don’t ask for them or are thankful. But sometimes we need tough love.

It is the fervent prayer of a righteous person that is powerful and effective, according to James 5:16

Henry Wiebe