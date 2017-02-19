On the sunnyside

Mitchell’s Journey

Conclusion

Shortly after that last conversation with Sam, Mitchell was jolted by the professor’s reminder to the class. In a few weeks their second planned ‘invitational guest lecture’ would be taking place. Mitchell had spearheaded campus advertising and MC’d the first event. It was paramount that the committee meet this week to finalize plans for the promotion of atheistic evolution on campus.

“So, Mitchell,” asked the professor, “when can we meet?”

Mitchell was stunned by the request, even though he had earlier agreed to it. “I –I don’t think I’m the right person for the job,” he stammered.

“I was wondering about you, Mitchell, ever since your questions about transitional forms! Who’s been brainwashing you?” exclaimed the professor. “You’ve been the main student force behind these events. What happened?”

“Sir,” he replied in a steadier, bolder tone. “I’ve been thinking, reading, studying and discussing the validity of the theory of evolution and, yes, I have developed some serious doubts about it.” The class responded in a chorus of shocked unbelief.

“How could you! What doubts?” demanded the professor. “Be specific.”

“OK,” replied Mitchell, “I’ll list my concerns.”

1.The materialistic naturalism of the atheistic evolutionist gives no explanation for how everything got here and why we are here. It assumes the existence of matter and all the laws of nature and science. The emergence of life is seen as an unexplained cosmic accident or self-organizing event. None of this makes sense.

2.All of the above relies on the supernatural, very supernatural, yet the evolutionary worldview denies the supernatural.

3.Evolution from simple life forms to very complex ones is said to happen without purpose, plan or design. Yet, in real life we constantly rely on purpose, plan or design for most of what we do. Evolution does not match reality.

4.Evolution claims that random mutations (which are mistakes, omissions or misspellings in the genetic code) and natural selection (selection implies an intelligence that chooses) over long periods of time will eventually result in the incredibly complex and fine-tuned, very balanced, universe where all systems are interdependent and supportive of each other. Yet in real life designers have to work long and hard to produce workable equipment or systems. Their goal is to leave nothing to chance. Evolution leaves much to chance. Think of the years of highly skilled work and the billions of dollars spent on the Challenger shuttle. One faulty O-ring caused the whole enterprise to blow up on Jan. 28, 1986. The 7 astronauts in it died due to one mistake. Can we be the product of random events and numerous mistakes?

5.Evidence of such development is presumed to support evolution from one kind of plant or animal via transitional forms. Scant are the proposed examples that are claimed to show this and many of these were proven fraudulent. If gradual transitions from one species or kind to another had been happening there would be no distinctions allowing us to identify species. The boundaries would all be a blur.

6.The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that the entropy of a closed system tends to a maximum, which means it degenerates unless an outside energy feeds into it to counteract that. The sun is suggested as that energy source but is only one agent in the whole enterprise. Without such things as the water cycle, photosynthesis, DNA, carbon oxygen cycle, etc. already in place the sun just produces a Sahara Desert, not improved living things.

7.Without purpose, plan or design there can be no such thing as right or wrong, good or bad, evil or kind. Yet we have libraries full of laws, courtrooms for judges and lawyers, fleets of security officials and huge police forces in an attempt to see justice done. But evolution is amoral. This does not mean that evolutionists are automatically immoral. There are many who believe in evolution that live morally upright lives but creationists say that is not caused by evolution but because they have been created with a conscience.

Some creationists claim that the difference between the two theories can be expressed in two equations.

Atheistic Evolution

0 + time + random mutations + natural selection everything

If we start with nothing and wait long enough then by mutations and natural selection we will get everything there is.

Creation

Creator + time + design + planned variation potential everything

A Creator in the beginning designed what exists with the potential for variation within kinds (multiple species form a kind).

Mitchell concluded, “I’m beginning to wonder if I’m the one who’s deceived.”

I leave it to your imagination as to what followed in that class.

But for each one of us individually this is not an imaginary challenge but a real life issue.

The sunny side pictures a Creator who loves you and tells you the truth,

Henry Wiebe