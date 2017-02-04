On the Sunnyside

Mitchell’s Journey

Part 5 of 7

Mitchell did study and think about what Sam had shared with him over the last few weeks. He decided to question his university professor about the subject in hopes of gaining some insight. He asked for an appointment.

“Sir, in class we’ve talked about the assumed process of evolution over vast periods of time. The chance mutations and natural selection process would produce small changes over time, resulting in transitional forms by the millions for all living things. Yet I read that few if any conclusively transitional life forms have ever appeared in the fossil record. Do they even exist?”

“There have been some fossil finds that could be transitional forms,” replied the professor.

“But,” declared Mitchell, “There are those who claim that if evolution were true we should find not just a missing link but millions of them. Furthermore, since evolution is a very slow process they say that we should have multitudes of transitional forms living on earth today. Instead we have well-defined species reproducing after their kind with variation within the species. Apparently the pre-Cambrian layer has revealed an explosion of fully formed fossils with no transitional forms found. By their own admission some prominent evolutionists have agreed that this issue is a major hurdle for them.”

“We’re still looking.”

“It disturbed me to read that some so-called transitional humanoid forms have been built up from a tooth or a jawbone or a collection of small bones and proved fraudulent but still used as evidence. There should be many millions of failed transitional forms if evolution were true.”

“As I said, we’re still looking,” replied the professor.

Mitchell left his office disappointed. Now what? Where do I go from here?

