On the sunnyside

Mitchell’s Journey

Part 2 of 7

Mitchell was almost eager to share his idea when he met Sam again. His answer was that he would stick with the idea of an eternally self-existent piece of matter from which everything around us had generated and Sam could rely on his idea of an eternally self-existent Creator. That would put them on equal footing for what Mitchell still thought of as a battle.

“Fair enough,” replied Sam. “We’ll take it from there.”

Sometime later their geology class went on an archeological field trip. On a shale slope one person discovered an arrowhead. The professor pointed out that its shape, cutting edge and notch for a shaft were conclusive evidence that it had been designed by a hunter or warrior for a purpose. We can learn a lot about an ancient culture from one artifact.

Sam spoke up and asked, “How is it that 3 facts about a piece of rock form conclusive evidence of a designer but a vastly more intricate and complex universe isn’t acceptable evidence for a Designer?”

“You can believe in a Creator-God if you want but science has ruled that out,” was the reply.

“I believe science does the opposite of that. May I explain why I say that?” requested Sam. With permission granted Sam continued, “Science relies on the predictability of reactions in such things as chemistry, physics and the structure of nature’s laws. That requires programmed design. Our universe from the tiniest cell to the outer galaxies is full of intricate systems and complicated organization that infinitely outweighs the simple facts of shape, size and sharpness used as evidence for the design in an arrowhead. How can we then conclude there was no designer behind our universe? If a few features in an arrowhead show design for a purpose how can we conclude infinitely more complex features in living things came about without a Designer or a purpose?

“Believe what you like,” declared the professor. “I don’t buy into that conclusion. Evolution has shown that changes over time have produced all there is. It’s happening right now. Get with the times, Mitchell.”

“What do you start with?” asked Sam.

“The Big Bang explosion,” remarked the professor. “Now let’s get on with why we are here.”

Mitchell sensed victory ahead. (continued next week)

You were designed for a purpose,

Henry Wiebe