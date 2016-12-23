On the Sunnyside

News Anyone?

Angels proclaimed ‘good news of great joy’ to the shepherds. What was so great about this news? I watched our TV news recently … again! Several times I’ve felt like not watching the news anymore because it is mostly bad news. Murders, drug deals, overdoses, protests, corruption, war, robberies, accidents, fires, earthquakes and tornadoes are frequent topics. Will there ever be good news? Rarely.

Four lepers outside the besieged and starving city of Samaria back in the 8th century B.C. discovered that the enemies had fled leaving masses of goods and food behind. An ominous noise had frightened them off. The lepers feasted and then said, “This is a day of good news and we are keeping it to ourselves.” 2 Kings 7:9 They shared the good news and saved the citizens of Samaria from starvation. Centuries later the angels’ message to the shepherds at Bethlehem claimed to bring GOOD NEWS too! The reason stated was that we have been given a Savior.

Many people’s reaction is, “Savior? We don’t need a savior. We’re doing just fine the way we are.” Others may say, “We’ll call if we need you. Otherwise stay out of our lives.” Still others respond with, “Savior! Yes, that is what I need.”

The starving citizens of Samaria had no problem with acknowledging need. When I watch the news I am repeatedly reminded that the world in general is NOT doing just fine. Furthermore, the question of whether we think we are doing fine depends on the standard or criteria we set. God declares that the most important, and most logical, requirement is to love God with all our heart, mind, soul and strength. The second most important thing is to love others. Mark 12:30-31 How do we fare on that score? We all need a Savior. “All have sinned and fall short…” Rom. 3:23

There is a sunny side to all this,

Henry Wiebe