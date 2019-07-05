On the Sunnyside

Like an Eagle

Is the following an unbelievable, outrageous claim??

Isa. 40:31 “…but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

That seems like an unattainable goal. How could we ever be like that? However, as a metaphor for spiritual victories we can experience those heights. We are called to fly like an eagle and run like an athlete. Unfortunately, not all Christians attain those heights. Suppose we focus on just some of the characteristics of an eagle? What are the implications for us?

Eagles can fly high, up to 8000 feet. Flying high is often a picture of being able to rise above circumstances. Eagles are solitary except when with a mate. They are faithful to that mate. The implication is obvious. They see clearly and far. It is said that an eagle can spot an ant from the 10th story of a building. It helps a lot if we can clearly see where a certain course of action will take us. Leaders see farther ahead and more clearly. Their vision is well protected. There is both an inner and outer eyelid. The inner one will allow them to see quite well. It is enough of a ‘sunglass’ to protect them from retinal damage by sunlight. The outer eyelid covers completely. We will never be without the need for protection from harmful influences. While most predators avoid snakes an eagle is not intimidated by them. They form a food source for them. It’s great when an obstacle or sinful act can be transformed into a beneficial one.

This is a challenge.

Henry Wiebe