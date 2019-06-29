On the Sunnyside

Building or Wrecking?

I stood on the street of a busy town watching men tear a building down.

With a ‘ho, heave, ho’ and a lusty yell they swung a beam and a sidewall fell.

I asked the foreman of the crew, “Are those men as skilled

as those you’d hire if you wanted to build?”

“Ah, no”, he said, “no indeed. Just common labor is all I need.

I can tear down as much in a day or two as would take skilled men a year to do.”

And then I thought, as I went on my way,

just which of those roles am I trying to play?

Have I walked life’s road with care, measuring each deed with rule and square?

Or am I one of those who roam the town, content with the labor of tearing down?

Author unknown,

Henry Wiebe