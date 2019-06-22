On the Sunnyside

Core Values

What would you choose as the three most important core values in life? A core value is more than just a good character trait. It identifies essential principles on how to live life, or how to manage a home, or what the central aims of an organization should be. Admittedly, they are most often idealistic but still good to have.

Reflecting back on the many years behind me, studying life, pondering the many mistakes and failures and also some successes, I have come to the following conclusion. The three principles I would choose can be summarized as achievement, affirmation and affection. Without these life becomes meaningless.

Achievement is not found only in high academic marks. Each person can be good at something. To find and develop that skill is to have found your niche. We make a big mistake if the only standard is getting A’s and B’s in a school report card. (I was a school principal for 15 years.) The list of possible achievements is very long.

Affirmation says that the person is valued for who he/she is, not just by what they’ve done. We are a wonderful, complex creation in the image of God. He doesn’t make junk. But handled poorly we might devalue ourselves and others.

Affection is love. Love does not mean giving someone everything and anything they want. It is doing what’s best for that person. Caring about others must rank as one of the highest achievements.

There we have it! Triple AAA core values. Impossible to live up to on our own but by grace through faith in the One who made us we will grow in that ability.

What do you think?

Henry Wiebe