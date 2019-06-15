On the Sunnyside

Daddy, Are You There?

A wee voice from the nighttime called, “Daddy, are you there?

Is your face turned toward me? If it is I will not care

that the night is dark and fearsome – I’ll just go to sleep again.”

And the voice trailed off in slumber with never a care or pain.

And we who are growing older, as we lay ourselves to rest,

with minds that are distracted and hearts with cares oppressed.

We can still be brave in darkness, and know our Father’s near.

With His face turned toward us we can sleep without a fear.

Composed by A.D. Martin over 50 years ago.

Fathers, you are very important to your children.

Henry Wiebe