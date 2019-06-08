On the Sunnyside

A Great Father’s Day

His son had left home while still in his teens. After 18 years he found himself reduced to begging for change from people on the street. Circumstances had left him homeless in Philadelphia, and destitute for the last year. He tapped a pedestrian on the shoulder and asked for a dime. Upon turning around the pedestrian found himself facing his son. He had come looking for him, undoubtedly asking the Lord to lead him in his search. What an unbelievable answer to his prayer. The young man received much more than a dime. Reconciliation, a home and eventually a respectable life all came his way.

So often people keep pounding the futile pavement in search of happiness that just won’t come. Our heavenly Father is searching too. But He is searching for prodigals willing to come home.

Henry Wiebe