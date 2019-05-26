On the Sunnyside

Be Still

A serious operation had put Marvin DeHaan into the Rochester, MN hospital for a fairly long recovery period. Used to being very active and busy he found the experience of being ‘set aside’ a bit of an ordeal. A friend sent him the following poem, author unknown.

I needed the quiet so he drew me aside

Into the shadows where we could confide;

Away from the bustle where all the day long

I hurried and worried when active and strong.

I needed the quiet though at first I rebelled,

But gently – so gently my cross he upheld.

And whispered so sweetly of spiritual things.

Though weakened in body my spirit took wings

To heights never dreamed of when active and gay;

He loved me so greatly He drew me away.

I needed the quiet, no prison my bed

But a beautiful valley of blessing instead;

A place to grow richer in Jesus to hide,

I needed the quiet so he drew me aside.

Being very busy isn’t always the best,

Henry Wiebe