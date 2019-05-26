On the Sunnyside

Be Still
A serious operation had put Marvin DeHaan into the Rochester, MN hospital for a fairly long recovery period. Used to being very active and busy he found the experience of being ‘set aside’ a bit of an ordeal. A friend sent him the following poem, author unknown.
I needed the quiet so he drew me aside
Into the shadows where we could confide;
Away from the bustle where all the day long
I hurried and worried when active and strong.
I needed the quiet though at first I rebelled,
But gently – so gently my cross he upheld.
And whispered so sweetly of spiritual things.
Though weakened in body my spirit took wings
To heights never dreamed of when active and gay;
He loved me so greatly He drew me away.
I needed the quiet, no prison my bed
But a beautiful valley of blessing instead;
A place to grow richer in Jesus to hide,
I needed the quiet so he drew me aside.
Being very busy isn’t always the best,
