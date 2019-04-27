On the Sunnyside

Pleasure Center

“Recently scientists have identified a ‘pleasure center’ in the brain which can be stimulated directly. Researchers have implanted electrodes in the hypothalamuses of rats, who are then placed in a cage in front of three levers. Pressing the first releases a piece of food, the second lever yields a drink, and the third activates electrodes that give the rats an immediate but transient feeling of pleasure. Laboratory rats quickly figure out the three levers, and in these experiments the rats chose to press only the pleasure lever, day after day, until they starve to death. Why respond to hunger and thirst when they can enjoy the pleasures associated with eating and drinking in a more convenient way?” Gift of Pain by Philip Yancy and Dr. Paul Brand p. 297

We may be inclined to ridicule those misguided rats but do we as human beings do something similar at times? Whether it is in minor ways that have small consequences or serious addictions that cause huge problems, we may keep doing the harmful things that give immediate satisfaction without considering the long term disastrous results. We know that these are extreme struggles often beyond the ability to overcome alone. We sympathize with them in their battle.

There is a bright side to all this. We can substitute a positive pursuit for this damaging one. And the Lord would love to help us do that.

I am thankful for that,

Henry Wiebe