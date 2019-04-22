On the Sunnyside

On the Other Side

Not Fair!!

“It’s not fair! This is not right! There is not a single legitimate reason for this Person to be crucified. Why are they doing such a cruel thing to an innocent Man?”

Could that be what the disciple John was thinking when he watched Jesus die on the cross? Mary, the mother of Jesus, was there too. What were her feelings like?

Regardless of who we think Jesus may really be or why He was killed, the biblical story of the crucifixion is a classic example of cruel inhumanity. Not fair.

For over three years He had shown kindness to the marginalized people, compassion and healing for the sick, provision for the hungry and forgiveness for the repentant. The established religious leaders killed Him due to their envy of His popularity. He was a threat to their status.

For over three years He had taught the people what really mattered in life. The religious power base felt threatened and thought a death sentence would put an end to His influence.

For over three years He confronted the proud and self-righteous people with their hypocrisy. They resented it and therefore helped to engineer His crucifixion.

But His example of kindness did not die there, His teachings did not fizzle out and His exposure of corruption continues to reveal the truth. Furthermore, the very action that was intended to nullify His work served to fulfill it. His death provided the remedy by paying the penalty for our sin, available as a gift to everyone who is willing to acknowledge Him as Lord, admit to being a sinner and asking for forgiveness. That offer included the ones who killed Him.

Without writing a book, without an army, without wealth and without even ministering outside His country of birth, His influence has outstripped anyone else worldwide.

I, and many others, are very grateful,

Henry Wiebe