On the Sunnyside

Dutch Elm Beetle

For decades the tree withstood storms and hardships of every kind. Gale force winds, lightning strikes, freezing rain that coated it with ice and even a fire had all threatened to bring it down, but the elm stood strong. But one summer its leaves shriveled and died before the fall came. Its limbs became gaunt and lifeless. What had happened? Inspection revealed the infection of Dutch Elm beetles. These tiny creatures brought down the mighty elm which had survived the onslaught of fierce attacks by bigger foes. What is this saying to me?

I could weather the temptations to steal, commit adultery, murder, plot a violent revenge, or hatch a shady business deal but miss the less obvious pitfalls. If I allow hidden resentments to fester, secret pride to discredit me, or harbor illicit sexual fantasies they may cause my downfall when storms couldn’t. Integrity and trust are priceless.

But there is good news, very good news! The Lord offers to pay the debt for all of those and set us free. If we acknowledge Him, admit our need as sinners and ask for forgiveness He will wash them all away, help us to live right and welcome us home at the end of life.

Henry Wiebe