On the Sunnyside

Lemmings

Lemmings are prolific little rodents, living mostly in Sweden and Norway. They are about the size of a field mouse and live on vegetation. Twice a year they raise a brood of from 5 to 8. That means a huge population explosion will develop. About every four years something causes them to head for the ocean. Some may take months or even more than a year to get there, some die on the way. Of those who do arrive at the ocean, many will plunge into the sea and drown.

Widespread is the idea that the lemmings are driven to suicide by a built in drive to reduce the population. Apparently, this is not the case. Food shortage does drive them to seek better pastures, since they are vegetarian. They are also capable swimmers and may ‘dream’ of better things across the water. When it is the ocean they plunge into none of them succeed. It’s a dream that became a nightmare.

On occasion I have detected a valid, innate urge to seek something more fulfilling, more meaningful, more satisfying to my hunger for significance. But I have also sought them where they cannot be found. Meaning and significance in life is bound up in our relationships. If genuine, helpful relationships are missing we will seek fulfillment in unfruitful places – and maybe ‘drown’. The positive point is that even if all else fails, we can be sure that God loves each one of us and can direct us to goals that will be satisfying and meaningful.

May you be blessed with good relationships,

Henry Wiebe