On the Sunnyside

Lost Opportunity

Mark Twain, the author, was approached by a man who wanted him to invest in a project he was pursuing. Twain listened for a while but then shook his head, saying, “I can’t afford to do that. I’ve been burned too often. I can’t risk putting any more money into someone else’s plan.” “But this will benefit society and change the world,” the man argued. “No, I won’t invest,” asserted Twain. As the man was walking away Mark Twain called after him, “What did you say your name was?” “Bell,” the man answered, “Alexander Graham Bell.”

Later on Twain realized that he had missed a great opportunity. However, missing an opportunity to gain a chunk of money isn’t nearly as bad as missing opportunities to encourage or build up other people who really need a positive touch. In the days ahead there will be opportunities to encourage, uplift and cheer up some people. Though we can’t be expected to respond every time, yet we may just be in the right place to do that for somebody. Can you think of a time when you were encouraged by something someone said or did? Pay it forward. Let’s not miss our opportunities.

You can bring hope to someone,

Henry Wiebe