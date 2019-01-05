On the Sunnyside

Hattie’s Gift

We’ve just completed another season of gift-giving. What do you think of Hattie’s gift?

Hattie May Wiatt wanted to go to Sunday School. She went to a small nearby church and asked if she could come. They told her that the classes were full and there was just no room for more. She returned to her home a disappointed girl, but understood the reason.

About two years later she died. Under her pillow was found an old, torn pocketbook. Inside was a scrap of paper in which she had wrapped 57 pennies. Scrawled on the paper in a childish hand were the words: “To help build the church a little bigger so that more children can go there for Sunday School.”

Deeply touched, the pastor told the congregation about Hattie’s gift. The newspaper published the story and soon gifts poured in from far and wide. The fund grew to about $250,000. A bigger church building was erected, Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia, which grew to seat 3000 people. Small gift from a little girl – big results. (Source: Encyclopedia of 7700 Illustrations by Paul l. Tan, #1833)

We never know what a small act of kindness with the right motive can accomplish.

Henry Wiebe