On the Sunnyside

Blind Leaders

An elderly lady was waiting to cross the street at the lighted intersection. Not being very steady on her feet, nor quick in her step, she double checked the traffic when the walk signal came on. By the time she began to step into the crosswalk the walk signal disappeared and she had to wait again. “I wish someone would help me get across the street,” was her thinking. At that point a gentleman came along and asked, “May I take your arm as we cross the street?” She willingly agreed. Partway across the street the gentleman tripped and fell. “What happened?” asked the lady. “You’d almost think you were blind not to have seen that pothole.” “I am almost blind,” responded the man. “That’s why I asked for your help. I’m trying to cope without my white cane.”

Should we choose between crying over a lost ability, laughing at the situation, get angry about an obstacle or just give in to using the cane? Maybe even all four! It’s an imaginary story but real life for some.

Henry Wiebe