On the Sunnyside

Thermometers and Thermostats

Am I like a thermometer or more like a thermostat? A thermometer simply reflects the temperature of its surroundings. It does not, and cannot, influence changes. However, a thermostat can bring about changes in the temperature of its surroundings. It is a change agent, it carries the power to influence its surroundings.

If I am like a thermometer I simply reflect conditions around me. If I’m in a conflict environment I become angry and combative just like the rest. If I’m in a happy situation, I join in with the laughter. If people are negative or sad I become negative or sad too.

But if I am like a thermostat I will make a difference. I will seek to decrease the heated temperature of a conflict. I will instill some joy into a negative situation. I may be able to help lift someone out of the slough of despondency. I can become a change agent to at least some degree.

So, am I, are you, like a thermometer or more like a thermostat?

Let’s make a difference, in the right way, when things need to be changed.

Henry Wiebe