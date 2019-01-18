On the Sunnyside

Master Detectives

We may be thrilled when crime scene investigators solve a case by detecting small but conclusive evidence. That is remarkable. Very minute detection can occur using nature’s electromagnetic spectrum (EMS).

The EMS spans a huge range of wave lengths: from 300m AM radio waves, to short waves, TV & FM radio, cellular, microwaves, radar, WiFi, millimeter waves, telemetry, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays and finally to the extremely minute, atom-sized gamma rays. Notice that visible light waves that allow us to see fall between the infrared and ultraviolet range. That’s only a small part of the EM spectrum. There’s a whole lot going on that we can’t see. For details use a computer search for the electromagnetic spectrum chart.

If a scientist can measure the wavelength emitted with a spectrometer he/she knows what material is present because elemental materials give off a specific wave length. Then, if a scientist can also measure how intensely a certain wave length is reflected by a solute in a solution, she/he knows how much of it is there. A spectrophotometer does that, even if there is only a minute amount present.

This ability is put to use in detecting the level of pollutants in the air. It can also measure tiny amounts of poison in the blood. Since we can use the laws of nature for such exact detection it is no stretch to believe that God can detect and record all our words, deeds and even our thoughts. Ps. 139:2 “…you perceive my thoughts from afar.” “Before a word is on my tongue you know it completely” vs. 4

We can’t get away with anything, but by the grace of God the sacrifice of Jesus paid for the cost of wiping away everything for those who trust Him with that.

Hallelujah!

Henry Wiebe