On the Sunnyside

Mule Sense

About 80 years ago M.R. DeHaan was invited to conduct a meeting in a remote Kentucky mission station. After alighting from the regular train he transferred to the cab of a logging train that wound around hills and boulders and over rickety bridges. His nervousness was lessened by the engineer who convinced him it would be a safe trip. He made the run daily. When they got within three miles of the mission station he was told that the balance of the trip would be on the back of a mule. He was warned not to use the reins are try to guide the mule. The mule knew the road best. Furthermore, by then it was so dark that Dr. DeHaan couldn’t even see the trail. He simply had to trust the mule.

When it was time to return the missionary took him back down the same trail in daylight. M. R. DeHaan almost fainted when he saw what it was like. It was a narrow, dangerous path along the side of the mountain. One misstep could send them 100 feet down into a chasm. He would have been very reluctant to go if he had seen it before on the way up. But the mule was confident and able.

It is best to trust the one who knows the way. Sometimes what we perceive as the way to go is not the wise choice.

The Lord will not lead us on the wrong path.

Henry Wiebe