On the Sunnyside

A “Simple” Cell?

A century or more ago people thought that the human cell was just a blob of protoplasm. The truth is described in the next paragraphs.

“We now know that every single living cell is so complex that it is virtually beyond our ability to describe it. We could for example, compare it to a miniature “city” but the comparison would be inadequate because cities cannot reproduce themselves as cells can. However, the “city” is still a useful analogy. The cell’s tiny factories constantly retrieve, process and store food, while highly efficient power plants burn it, producing (and storing) energy without overheating the delicate, temperature-sensitive molecular mechanisms. Meanwhile, an elaborate “communication network” allows instant communication inside and outside the cell. The transport systems and waste disposal systems are models of efficiency. All this machinery is manufactured to high precision from the raw materials of nutrient molecules – and the entire city can reproduce itself in a matter of minutes! How could something so complex arise by chance, random processes?

That question remains one of the great mysteries for those who think that life arose out of the disorder of a “big bang”. No one today would presume that modern factories arose by way of an explosion in a brickyard; so if cells are more complex than cities, then their origin begs for even greater intelligent design.”

Quoted from Alien Intrusion by Gary Bates 2004 p. 120

“Machines require a blueprint, and blueprints require a designer. In all living things this blueprint is written on DNA… DNA carries the code (or instructions) for every “machine” within the cells, telling them what to make… The DNA molecule is the most compact and efficient storage information system in the known universe. For example, the amount of information that could be stored in a single pinhead of DNA would be equivalent to a pile of paper back novels 240 times as high as the distance from the earth to the moon, or 100,000,000 times more information that a 40 gigabyte hard drive could hold on your computer.” Ibid p. 121

Absolutely amazing,

Henry Wiebe