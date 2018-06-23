On the Sunnyside

Trust and Tragedy

Louisa Stead, her husband and their daughter, were enjoying a picnic by the ocean. The peaceful and beautiful setting was shattered by the piercing, terrified cry of a young boy. It soon became evident that the lad had been pulled out to sea beyond his depth. He was in danger of drowning. The call for help prompted Mr. Stead to head out into the ocean to help the boy. Panic-stricken, the young lad clung to Mr. Stead in a way that kept him from being able to successfully battle the tide to get back to shore. Both of them drowned as Louisa and her daughter watched helplessly. Her faith in the Lord was severely tested. Grief-stricken, her only source of comfort was to continue placing her trust in the Lord in spite of the devastating circumstances. She found comfort in writing her thoughts down in a poem that began with these words.

‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus, just to take Him at His word,

Just to rest upon His promise, just to know, “Thus saith the Lord.”

The poem was set to music by William Kirkpatrick and became a well-known hymn in many countries of the world.

Not long after this, mother and daughter left to devote themselves to missionary work in South Africa. Twenty-five years of fruitful labor were terminated by her ill health. She died in Southern Rhodesia a few years later. About 5000 native Christians remembered and honored her by singing the song Louisa had written.

The sunny side leaves a legacy in spite of harsh trials.

Henry Wiebe