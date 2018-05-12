On the Sunnyside





Peanuts

Apparently George W. Carver, the research scientist, is reputed to have had (or imagined) a conversation with the Lord in which he asked Him, “What is the universe?” It seems that the answer he got was, “George, that’s too big for your little head. Suppose you let me take care of the universe.”

Greatly humbled, Carver revised his question, “Lord, if the universe is too big for me to understand, tell me: What is a peanut?” The answer was, “Now, George, you’ve got something your own size. Go to work on the peanut.”

Imaginary or not, what was for real is that Carver revolutionized southern agriculture by finding uses for the peanut. Instead of constant soil depletion by repeated crops of cotton, peanuts were grown to enrich the soil. Peanuts became a main crop in many areas. Carver showed how peanuts can be used to make cheese, milk, butter, flour, ink, dyes, soap, stains and even insulating boards. It’s absolutely amazing the potential our Creator has built into plants.

Little can become much when God is in it.

Henry Wiebe