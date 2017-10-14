On the Sunnyside





Thanksgiving Afterthoughts

Many of us have had a great Thanksgiving weekend. Time with family and a scrumptious turkey dinner are hard to beat. But I got to thinking about this.

We praise the cooks for their skill in producing a delicious meal, and so we should. But what about the One who created the vegetables, the turkey, the fruit and all the other ingredients? Did He get any thanks?

We use a computer and marvel at the genius of the people who worked for years to bring it to where it is now. That is a well-deserved honor. But who was it that put the potential for electronic data storage and transfer into the microchips used? Certainly not us. Does the Lord get any recognition?

All of us have enjoyed musical numbers that resonate with our preferred genre. The musicians and singers are skilled and deserve credit. But who created the very fabric that music and song is built on? Who gave wood and metal the potential for producing wonderful sounds? Do we give Him the faintest thought?

No wonder that these, and dozens of other examples, have caused the Scriptures to say, “For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him…” Romans 1:21.

Thanks be to God for graciously blessing us with a marvelous array of potential,

Henry Wiebe