On the Sunnyside

Child of the King

Many have dreamed of being part of a royal family. They imagine how fantastically great that would be. Now the talk has been about the line-up for the throne in England. The current queen, in spite of many challenges and not being faultless, has been a positive example of what a committed monarch should be like. Singing “God Save the Queen” may well have significant meaning. Although the media may convey a picture of delight for royalty, this sentiment isn’t always the reality.

Harriett Buell was walking home from a Sunday morning church service one day when kings must have been mentioned. Thoughts about life in a royal family must have been running through her mind. What would that be like? Then she realized that she already was in an even better royal family. As part of the family of God she already was a child of the king! She was so taken by the thought that upon reaching home she wrote a poem that included these words.

My Father is rich in houses and lands, He holds the wealth of the world in His hands.

Of rubies and diamonds, of silver and gold. His coffers are full – He has riches untold.

A tent or a cottage, why should I care? They’re building a palace for me over there!

Though exiled from home, yet still I may sing: All glory to God, I’m a child of the King!

It’s even brighter up ahead.

Henry Wiebe