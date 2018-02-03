On the Sunnyside

Manta Rays

Robotics engineers have tried to copy the design of some aquatic creatures in order to produce efficient underwater robots. This biomimetic branch of research has recently been targeting the manta ray for study because it has everything you would want in an AUV, (autonomous underwater vehicle). The manta’s wing-like fin not only flaps up and down but also undulates, sending a traveling wave from the front to the rear of the wing. This undulatory part of the swimming is really the most important. It supplies 4 times as much propulsive power as flapping the wing. Furthermore, the challenge to mimic its movement is incredibly more challenging than they thought. Topline researchers, multiple universities and multi-million dollar research grants have so far made little progress toward a flexible manta-like wing that can be controlled accurately.

How is it that many of these same researchers who are addressing the project with high intelligence, finances and technology will claim that the manta ray evolved by chance mutations and natural selection with no intelligent design behind it? That cannot be!! There is a very, very Intelligent Creator behind the design to whom we are accountable.

(Check out D. Catchpoole’s back cover article in Creation magazine, Vol. 38, No. 3, 2016)

We are an even more complex creation ourselves!

Henry Wiebe