On the Sunnyside

God’s Gifts

At this season of gift-giving we are urged to remember that Jesus was God’s very special Gift to us. He was the epitome of God’s statement to us. We would be terribly hurt if someone completely ignored a gift from us. How have we treated God’s gift?

Every day, everywhere, to everyone He speaks through the gift of creation. As one example, when a microscopic sperm unites with a microscopic egg, a complete blueprint for an adult human being is put into place. After a few days of cell multiplication the stem cells diversify into many different cells like muscle, nerve, skin, blood, and brain. The different organs form. The complete blueprint, equivalent to library of instructions, is contained in one microscopic cell. We are indeed “fearfully and wonderfully made” Ps. 139:14. The same kind of wonders exist all around us. They are a gift to us. When God speaks this way it is awesome, but we can choose to ignore it. When those cells and organs form the human being, we also develop a sense of right and wrong. Everyone everywhere is affected. We know that we fall short. We are sinners. Conscience is a gift by which He speaks in a compelling way but we can choose to ignore it. Beyond looking within we become aware that around us the picture is no better. Something is terribly wrong in the world. Violence, crime, hatred, selfishness, and greed are everywhere. God practically shouts at us in the news headlines. When He speaks to us through circumstances it is with a challenging voice, but again we can just ignore it. Alright, says God, I’ll put it in writing. Over 95% of the world’s population has a substantial, or even complete, translation of the Bible available in the native language. In it God speaks with commanding authority. It rings true, comes true and makes people true in a way no other book ever has. It’s another gift. But again, we may choose to ignore it. God’s final word is embodied in the Person of His Son, whose coming we celebrate this month. John 1 calls Him the Word, “and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” Jn. 1:14 It’s as though God is calling to us from the cross where Jesus died, saying, “This is my final invitation. If you insist on going lost it will have to be over my dead body.” And we have a choice, we can ignore it.

Keeping on the sunny side

Henry Wiebe