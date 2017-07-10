On the Sunnyside

The Big Fall

Canada Day celebrations featured some spectacular skydiving. I think I’d be very reluctant to try it, especially when I consider the following story. In 1999 Joan Murray of Charlotte, N.C. skydived from an altitude of 14,500 feet. Her parachute did not open. Desperate attempts finally deployed the reserve chute at 700 feet but it very quickly failed as well. She hit the ground at 80 mph but fortunately on a somewhat soft anthill. Unfortunately it was inhabited by a massive colony of fire ants. Doctors surmised that the more than 200 bites may have sent such a shock through her shattered body that it kept her heart beating and may have been a factor in sparing her life. Two years later she strapped on an undoubtedly double-checked parachute for her 37th skydive.

(Source: Publications International, 2012 p. 650 Louis Weber COO)

What does it take to make me want to quit? How much determination and perseverance does it take to keep going? While we may consider Joan Murray’s decision a foolish one she may well have advice for the rest of us. Was it W. Churchill who advised us to “Never, never, never give up?” There are things we should be giving up, and some things we shouldn’t even try, but others require perseverance. By the way, throughout life God doesn’t give up on us!

See you at the finish line,

Henry Wiebe