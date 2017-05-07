On the Sunnyside





Eagles

Most of us have watched an eagle soaring almost effortlessly across the sky. We may even have been fortunate enough to see one snatch his meal from the river. Where did that eagle get his abilities?

Eagles are uniquely designed to maximize their mastery of the skies. Although they have about 7000 feathers the total weight of these feathers is only 600-700 grams (20 oz). Body temperature can be modified by regulating the position of the feathers. A layer of down keeps them warm when needed. Their bones are hollow but strong and weigh not much more than 250 grams (10 oz). Wings may extend up to 4 feet on either side with tapered wing tip feathers that reduce turbulence. Flight speeds can reach 70 km/hr, with a dive clocking in at up to 160 km/hr. The eyesight of an eagle is 4-5 times sharper than ours, enabling it to see an ant on the ground from the tenth floor. The largest bird nest ever built belonged to an eagle – nearly 6 meters deep and 3 meters wide.

All of the foregoing adds up to a mighty arsenal of skills. What an amazing design by a very powerful and highly intelligent Designer. Many are the wonders our Creator has provided.

It is fitting to be in awe,

Henry Wiebe